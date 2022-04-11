Russian plane shot down in Luhansk region - Haidai

In the Luhansk region, Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy plane.

The chairman of the Luhansk administration Serhii Haidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

He also noted that the occupiers fired on Severodonetsk. The "strategic" building - office space - was destroyed.

"The hottest places are in Kreminna, Rubizhne and Popasna, the orcs are trying to make breakthroughs there. The fighting continues, the enemy is losing," he said.

