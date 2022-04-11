Russian occupants used chemical weapons against defenders and residents of Mariupol

The Russian occupants fulfilled their threats and used chemical weapons against defenders and residents of Mariupol.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Twitter of Azov regiment.

The report notes: "About an hour ago, Russian occupation troops used against Ukrainian military and civilians in the city of Mariupol a poisonous substance of unknown origin, which was dropped from an enemy UAV. The victims are suffering from respiratory insufficiency".

Read more: We were preparing for use of chemical weapons by Russia - Danilov