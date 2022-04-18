Missile strikes on Lviv: three hits on military infrastructure, one - on tire fitting. 6 people died and 8 were injured

As of 10.05 on April 18, it is officially known about 6 were dead and 8 were injured, among the victims - one child.

The head of the Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozytskyi announced this on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET

"Officially: as of 10:05 am. According to the Air Command "West", four missile strikes took place in Lviv this morning. Three - on the object of military infrastructure. One - on tire fitting. As a result of hits, there were fires. Extinguishing is still going on, "he said.

According to him, the facilities suffered significant damage.

"Unfortunately, there are dead and injured. As of now, there are 6 dead and 8 injured. One child is among the injured.

Earlier it was reported about 5 aimed missile strikes on Lviv. Several rockets were fired near railway facilities in Lviv.

