"Cold peace", not fixed by agreement, will not release Russia from sanctions, - Scholz

A peace not enshrined in the agreement will not relieve Russia of international sanctions.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Russia is in a very difficult situation, sanctions are causing serious damage to the Russian economy," Scholz said in an interview with Spiegel.

"The Cold Peace, which is not enshrined in the agreement, will not release Russia from sanctions," the chancellor added.

