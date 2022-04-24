Moment Russian missile hit high-rise building in Odessa. VIDEO
Propaganda in Russia spreads a fake that a rocket that killed 8 people and wounded 18 allegedly fell on the house by accident - when it was shot down by Ukrainian air defenses. The video shows that this is not the case.
Footage of the missile hitting a high-rise building was published on Telegram "Odessa INFO", Censor.NET reports.
Denis Kazansky, a journalist and blogger, and member of the Ukrainian delegation to the TKG commented on the video as follows: "It is clear that this was a deliberate strike. The missile was not shot down. The Russians deliberately fired at a residential building to kill more people."
Remind, on April 23 the Russian troops fired at Odessa, having aimed the rocket at a high-rise building. At least eight people were killed, including a three-month-old girl, her mother, and grandmother. Another 18 people were injured. The blockages are still being dismantled, and some residents of the house have no contact.
