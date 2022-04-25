Two missiles strikes hit Rivne region in the morning.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The enemy launched two missile strikes on the railway infrastructure. Losses are being established. No casualties have been reported," Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Koval posted on Facebook.

As reported, on the morning of April 25, five railway stations in central and western Ukraine came under fire. At least 16 passenger trains were delayed. According to Ukrzaliznytsia CEO Oleksandr Kamyshin, casualties have been reported. There is no voltage in the catenary on sections Shepetivka – Koziatyn, Zhmerynka – Koziatyn, Koziatyn – Fastiv due to the damage to traction substations.

