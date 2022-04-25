Occupiers seized Kherson City Council building

On April 25, in Kherson, the Russian military seized the city council building.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne with reference to an employee of the City Council.

"At 4.30 pm, the Russian military entered the building and told all the workers to leave. The Ukrainian flag was removed from the building. No explanations were given to the people. Mayor Igor Kolikhayev was the last to leave the building," he said.

The reasons for the seizure and the requirements of the Russian military are currently unknown.

