Ukrainians themselves will decide on joining NATO, - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Washington would support Ukraine's decision on neutrality, if it came. However, he emphasized that it would be up to the Ukrainians to decide.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing Blinken's speech to the U.S. Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

Blinken got into an argument with one Senator who said that Russia could have attacked Ukraine precisely because the U.S. supported its membership in NATO. According to the Senator, Ukraine's neutral status has now helped end the war with Russia.

"These decisions are made by the Ukrainians themselves (on NATO - ed.). We must make sure that this country has the ability to fight the aggression of the Russian Federation and strengthen its position at the negotiating table. If this happens, we will support Ukraine's position if it agrees to take part in these negotiations," the Secretary of State answered him.

