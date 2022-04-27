Iermak-MсFoul plan lays basis for fourth stage of sanctions pressure on Russia - Kuleba

The increase in sanctions pressure in the Russian Federation has gone through a number of stages.

This was announced on Facebook by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, informs Censor.NЕТ.

At the first stage, in November 2021, Ukraine came out with a proposal for a three-tier deterrence package for the Russian Federation. At one level, we asked partners to develop sanctions and apply them preemptively.

At the second stage, from February 24, the pre-designed sanctions were instantly applied. We got them to disconnect a number of Russian banks from SWIFT.

At the third stage, when the war was already in progress, the scale of Russian atrocities in Bucha and other cities and villages of the Kyiv region was revealed.

"It was then that I heard from one of the foreign ministers of a Western European country and a member of the G7: "Dmytro, now we don't have any taboos about sanctions. Now I want two things. First, this phrase should become a principle of action for all EU and G7 countries. Second, the imposition of sanctions should become planned, so that they would be comprehensive and finally suffocate the Russian economy," noted Kuleba.

The Minister noted that the Ermak-McFaul plan lays the basis for the fourth stage.

"On it, sanctions must be imposed ruthlessly, systematically, and quickly. No half-sanctions, no long lists of sanctions exceptions. We need an embargo on oil and gas, blocking of banks, withdrawal of foreign businesses from Russia, personal sanctions against Russian politicians and officials," he concluded.

