Military meeting has been announced in Transnistria, - intelligence. DOCUMENT

The unrecognized "Transnistrian Moldavian Republic" strengthens its army.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET.

The "letter" of the Ministry of Defense of Transnistria to the heads of local administrations discloses information on the conscription of citizens for a "special meeting". It is noted that the purpose of the meeting is "to ensure 100% staffing of the Peacekeeping Contingent of the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic, as well as to provide employment for the working population of the republic."

Men under the age of 55, who are guaranteed "financial and material security, accommodation and food", can take part in the meeting. Financial support for unemployed citizens is promised from 2800 "rubles of Transnistria". The meeting itself will last 90 days.

Despite the formal voluntary participation in the meeting, there is information that the call will be coercive.

It is noteworthy that the letter is dated April 21. That is, before the beginning of the last Russian provocations on the territory of "Transnistria". This is reminiscent of the events in the so-called "LNR/DNR" on the eve of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine," the statement said.



