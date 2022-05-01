Next stage of operation is to take out all those who are on Azovstal - Arakhamia
The head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, David Arakhamia, has stated the intention to evacuate all people on Azovstal in besieged Mariupol.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
"The next stage of the operation is to take everyone else out. There are a lot of people left, they have a lot of problems. This was the first ceasefire on Azovstal in two days. We hope to continue working with international institutions and make it possible to evacuate all those who are on Azovstal, "Arakhamia said.
