Occupiers started firing on Azovstal again

The Russian occupiers began firing on Azovstal again as soon as the evacuation of some people was completed.

This was announced by the commander of the 12th brigade of the National Guard Denis Schlega, who is currently in Mariupol, informs Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.

Before that, the Russians adhered to the ceasefire for two days. According to the commander, the occupiers are again shelling the plant with all kinds of weapons.

