Evacuation of people from Azovstal. VIDEO

The leader of the Sluha narodu faction, David Arakhamia, released a video of the evacuation of civilians from the besieged Azovstal.

According to Censor.NET, he posted the footage on Telegram.

"The Azov Regiment provided unique footage of the current rescue operation in Mariupol.

This was made possible by the efforts of Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the coordinated work of the Office of the President, coordinated by Andriy Yermak.

The most important part of the work was done by Denis Prokopenko and the Azov Regiment, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the team of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, and Iryna Vereshchuk.

Thank for the support of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Many people worked to make this possible. The work will continue until we save all our people," Arakhamia said.

