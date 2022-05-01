Russia is preparing attack on Moldova - Times

Sources in the British edition of The Times in Ukrainian intelligence claim that Russia has developed clear plans to invade Moldova.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrayinska pravda.

"We believe that the Kremlin has already decided to attack Moldova. What the events in Moldova will lead to will be crucial for us. If the Russians manage to seize control of the country, we (Ukraine - ed.) will become more vulnerable from a military point of view - it will be a threat to Ukraine's integrity.

If Russia recognizes Transnistria's independence, it will be a direct threat and a violation of Moldova's territorial integrity.

This will be a repetition of the "Donbas scenario". Then they will supply a large number of weapons, and then they will want to join Russia, "said a source in The Times in Ukrainian intelligence.

Interlocutors of the publication say that the Russian special services are considering the possibility of fanning riots in Moldova. Currently, there is dissatisfaction in the country due to rising prices.

Ukrainian intelligence allegedly noticed some activity at the Tiraspol airport, the de facto capital of unrecognized Transnistria. The interlocutors of the journalists suggest that the Russian military plans to land airborne troops on IL-76 transport planes and helicopters in Transnistria. Allegedly, planes and helicopters will fly from the airport in occupied Crimea.

At the same time, the authors of the publication note that these allegations contradict the analysis of Western intelligence agencies that the Russians don't have sufficient capabilities to fly safely over the air defense of Ukrainians in the Odessa region. In addition, to supply ammunition and reinforce units to the Russians, it is necessary to create a land "corridor" from captured Kherson through Mykolayiv and Odesa regions, facing the resistance of Ukrainian forces.

They may try to carry out a military operation closer to Victory Day on May 9. On this day, Russian President Vladimir Putin may declare Russia's recognition of Transnistria's independence. In addition, Russian special services may plan to land in Tiraspol at the same time as organizing riots and protests in Chisinau.

Military analysts Jack Watling and Nick Reynolds of the Royal Joint Institute for Defense Studies believe that such an operation by the Russians will have three purposes:

to withdraw part of the Ukrainian troops to the south-western front; to stop the pro-European course of the current government in Moldova; to frighten the West that supporting Ukraine with weapons and finances could lead to further destabilization in the region, particularly in the Balkans.

Analysts note in the report that Ukrainian intelligence has learned of FSB Major General Dmytro Milyutin's plans. Namely, to try to use during the protests the symbols of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in particular the St. George ribbon, which is forbidden in Moldova. It is as if the protesters should come with so many banned symbols that the fines and arrests by the Moldovan police look like suppression of freedom of speech and opposition.

The authors of The Times could not confirm these data in independent sources.