Occupiers drove harvesters stolen in Melitopol to Chechnya, but can't turn them on, - CNN

Ukrainians who own stolen combines have blocked their equipment remotely, and now the invaders cannot turn it on.

This was reported by CNN, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

Russian troops stole at least $ 5 million worth of agricultural machinery from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, but its owners remotely blocked the equipment.

The TV channel notes that the Russians took all the equipment from the dealerships of Melitopol to Chechnya. Its total value is $ 5 million.

"Over the past few weeks, there have been increasing reports that Russian troops are stealing agricultural equipment, grain and even building materials in addition to mass looting. But the seizure of valuable agricultural machinery from the John Deere dealership in Melitopol indicates an increasingly organized operation, which even uses Russian military transport, "the article reads.

According to the source, 27 units of expensive equipment were taken out of Melitopol. Thanks to the GPS installed on the vehicle, it was found out that it was delivered to Chechnya.

"When the occupiers drove the stolen harvesters to Chechnya, they realized that they could not even turn them on because the harvesters were blocked remotely," he said.

The equipment is now on a farm near Grozny. According to the source, it seems that the occupiers have found specialists in Russia who will try to circumvent the protection. If nothing happens, the equipment will be disassembled.

According to the channel's interlocutors, grain is also stolen from the occupied part of Ukraine and transported to the Crimea. For example, last week the mayor of Melitopol published a video in which a convoy of trucks leaves Melitopol allegedly with grain.