Evacuation has begun in Mariupol, - adviser to mayor Andryushchenko

The evacuation of Mariupol residents began on Monday, May 2.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it on air of "Radio Svoboda", Censor.NET transfers.

"According to our information, the buses left Mariupol. By prior arrangement, the buses will pick up people in the villages of Mangush and Berdyansk. It is also allowed to join the column by own transport. We hope that thousands of our Mariupol residents who got stuck on the way from Mariupol to Zaporizhia (they were not allowed by the occupiers) will get to Zaporizhia tonight or tomorrow morning, "Andryushchenko said.

He also confirmed that the Russian military fired on the Azovstal plant again at night.

In the morning the shelling subsided. Andryushchenko links the cessation of shelling to evacuation.