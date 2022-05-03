Ukraine will continue to evacuate from Mariupol and Azovstal, - Iermak

Ukraine continues to deal with the issue of the evacuation of Mariupol and Azovstal.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of President`s Office Andrii Iermak, reports Censor.NЕТ.

" Finally in safety. Today 156 civilians we evacuated on May 1 from Mariupol and the territory of steel plant Azovstal arrived in Zaporizhzhya. It was a difficult journey, the Russians were holding up the buses with inspections, but now we have completed the rescue operation.

I would like to confirm that we continue to deal with the evacuation of Mariupol and Azovstal. Ukraine is doing everything to get our people and military," the statement reads.

