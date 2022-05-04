EU will provide Moldova with additional military equipment, said Michel, head of European Council

The European Union plans to provide additional military equipment to Moldova.

This was announced by European Council President Charles Michel at a press conference during a visit to Moldova on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports, citing European Truth.

"We will help Moldova strengthen its resilience and cope with the effects of Russia's aggression in Ukraine. Last year, we announced 7 million euros in support for equipment for the army's medical and internal needs through the EU's peacekeeping mechanism.

This year, we plan to significantly increase our support for Moldova by providing its military with additional military equipment," Michel said.

He did not specify the amount of aid in question and what equipment will be transferred.