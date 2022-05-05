"We were born at great hour ...", - defenders of Mariupol sing march of Ukrainian army in Azovstal storehouse in break between battles. VIDEO

In the Azovstal storehouse, the defenders of Mariupol sang a march of the Ukrainian army "We were born at a great hour ..." in the break between the battles.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video of the song performed by Ukrainian heroes was published on the social network.

On August 24, 2018, a version of the song adapted to modern Ukrainian conditions became a march of the Ukrainian army at the parade dedicated to the Independence Day of Ukraine. Also here for the first time the greeting "Glory to Ukraine!" Was officially used. - "Glory to heroes!".

Ukrainian musicians Oleh Skrypka (leader of the group "Vopli Vidopliasova") and Ivan Lenio (Kozak System) initiated the creation of a military song for the Ukrainian army based on the text by Oles Babi. They did it together with other Ukrainian patriot performers - Sasha Polozhynsky ("Tartak"), Foma ("Travels"), Taras Kompanichenko ("Khorea Kozatska"), Fagot ("Dance on the Congo Square"), Serhiy Vasyliuk ("Shadow") Of the Sun ") and Taras Chubay (" Lamentations of Jeremiah ").

A song based on the words of Oles Babi. The music is attributed to Omelyan Nyzhankivsky. In 1932, "We were born at a great hour ..." was approved by the Ukrainian Nationalists, the governing body of the OUN, as the anthem of the organization.

