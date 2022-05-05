Media has calculated how much Putin is spending on war in Ukraine

The German publication has calculated how much Moscow spends on its senseless bloodshed on Ukrainian territory. It turned out that Putin's plan did not work, so now we have to spend many times more.

As Censor.NET reports, RBC-Ukraine reports with reference to Focus.

According to Putin's plan "A", the war was to last only three days. Western experts also believed that such a scenario was possible. It can be assumed that in such an intensive campaign all Russian military equipment would be used. Fuel consumption would also be maximum. However, only a third of the maximum amount of ammunition would be needed. Putin was not prepared to pay compensation for massive military losses. Mercenaries were also not taken into account in the original plan. Thus, according to Focus estimates, Moscow expected that its "little victorious war" would cost a billion dollars. This seems to have been Putin's budget for invading Ukraine.

However, Russia's attempt to quickly defeat the Armed Forces failed. So Plan B came up, which called for the occupation of Kyiv to end the war quickly. Putin wanted to first surround the Ukrainian capital, mine its suburbs, and then shoot civilians to force the city to surrender under siege. The same plans were for other major cities in Ukraine. Russia planned to spend up to 6 months on all this. This plan also did not take into account the cost of compensation for the death or injury of Russian soldiers. Also, no one in Moscow was going to spend money on mercenaries. However, such a plan would reduce the cost of ammunition and missiles. Focus estimates that such a six-month war would cost Russia $ 11.23 billion.

However, Russia's plans failed. It was not possible to conquer Ukraine cheaply and quickly. So the war is becoming more and more expensive for Putin. Instead of the expected six-month high of $ 12.23 billion, Moscow has already spent $ 34 billion on aggression against the neighboring country. And this in just two months. And every two days another billion dollars is added to this amount.

It will be recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia has lost about 24,700 troops. Nearly 500 artillery systems and more than 2,600 armored vehicles were also destroyed.