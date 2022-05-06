Ukrainian air defense shot down Russian missile over Odessa region

Ukrainian air defenses shot down another missile. The air target was hit in the sky over the Odessa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Suspilne".

According to the mayor of Belgorod-Dniester Vitaliy Grazhdan, the rocket was shot down at about 08:00 when it was flying over the Belgorod-Dniester district.

