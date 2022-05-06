In Mariupol, more than 95% of buildings were destroyed - Shmygal

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that more than 95% of all buildings in Mariupol had been destroyed as a result of Russian aggression.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, he said this in an interview with Polish public broadcaster TVP.

"The situation in Mariupol is extremely difficult. As the mayor of Mariupol said: "If there is hell on earth, it is today in Mariupol." More than 95% of all buildings, including civilian ones, were actually destroyed there. Azovstal remains surrounded, heavy fighting ensues. Yesterday or today, Russian troops tried to break through and entered the perimeter of the plant," Shmygal said.

He noted that Ukrainian defenders adequately repel Russian attacks.

"They are defending this ... piece of land that remains free in this city. Unfortunately, civilians remain there - women and children ... We are working with the UN - we managed to organize one green corridor. Together with the United Nations, we took out The first 156 people from Azovstal are now working to get the Russians to give their consent and allow the rest of the civilians to be taken out of Azovstal, the head of government stressed.

The Prime Minister noted that he did not have accurate information on the number of civilian casualties in Mariupol.

"I can only confirm that it will really be tens of thousands. We do not have access, we see only scanty video footage from Mariupol. We see that people's graves are just in the yards, that is, their mass graves were created right where these victims were. Nobody knows how many more are under the rubble. The city is actually half occupied, so there is no access. But compared to the tragedies that took place in other cities, where we gained access, where we counted the number of victims, in Mariupol it is of course, tens of thousands of civilians," Shmygal said.