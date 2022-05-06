You can't impose sanctions with one hand and sign new contracts with Russia with another - Zelensky

If continuing to pay Russia for energy is only a matter of time before Russian troops cross the borders of the European Union.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a video meeting at the Royal Institute of International Affairs at Chatham House (UK), informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of President's Office.

According to the President, the most important thing in any move, including the sanctions policy, is transparency and honesty.

"You don't have to be a little bit evil and a little bit good. With your right hand you impose sanctions and with your left hand you sign new contracts with Russia. That's certainly not appropriate in times of war. It's hypocrisy," Zelensky emphasized.

As the Ukrainian President noted, Russia earns a billion dollars a day from energy.

"You don't have to play. If you understand that you can not without this energy source, then say that you can in two months, negotiate. You don't need to make exceptions for individual countries, you need to act together. This is the meaning of a united EU, this is the meaning of the phrase "European Union," Zelensky said.

He said that the sanctions should be such that once they are imposed, there is no need to renew them. If a decision is made to disconnect from the SWIFT system, it should be applied to the entire Russian banking system.

The Ukrainian President expressed his gratitude to the European Union, the USA and the UK for the sanctions policy. At the same time, in his opinion, the sanctions should have been applied to Russia in a preventive manner. He expressed conviction that eventually the European Union would come to a decision to impose a full embargo on Russian energy sources.

"It will be difficult for everyone, but all European families will be alive. Unlike ours. But if some European leaders don't do it, they will understand later, when Russian troops will be on your borders. When the first missile flies away, as we had, then you will understand," Zelensky added and stressed that no "Nord Stream" is worth people's lives.

The President also drew attention to the fact that the Russian authorities are implementing all their threats gradually.

"When politicians say that we will reach Germany, these are their opinions, their dreams. When the EU is weakened and, God forbid, Ukraine falls, they will come to Germany. Question of years. Their generations, through information policy, will be ready for it. And, believe me, they will justify all their shameful steps," Zelensky pointed out.