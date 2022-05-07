Vakarchuk calls for signing petition to UN to save defenders of Mariupol. VIDEO

The petition calls on the UN to oblige Russia to evacuate everyone from Azovstal to Ukrainian-controlled territory. The document needs to receive 1 million signatures.

The musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk told about it in the video address, Censor.NET reports.

The situation in the city, and especially on the territory of the Azovstal plant, is now extremely difficult and dangerous. There are hundreds of Ukrainian heroes who are surrounded. Among them are a large number of wounded. As well as civilians, women and children who are hiding at the Azovstal plant from Russian aggression," Vakarchuk said.

He asks to sign a petition calling for the resumption of the session of the UN General Assembly for urgent consideration of the Mariupol issue.

"We need to collect a million signatures as soon as possible. I am convinced that every Ukrainian must now help his defenders, who are defending our future and the future of our children," the musician added.

You can sign the petition here.