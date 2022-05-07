ENG
All women, children and elderly people from Azovstal evacuated - Vereshchuk

All women, children and the elderly were evacuated from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

This was stаted by  Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The President's order has been fulfilled: all women, children and elderly people from Azovstal have been evacuated. This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed," the report reads.

