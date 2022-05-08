Azov cannot confirm that all civilians were evacuated from Azovstal

The Azov Regiment stated that they could not be sure of the complete evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant.

This was stated at an online press conference by the Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment, Captain Svyatoslav Palamar, Censor.NET informs.

"As of now, the Azovstal plant is under intense fire. In the night alone, we have counted more than 25 sorties, including three strategic bombers. Artillery is working, tanks, mortars are working, infantry is trying to storm, snipers, etc. he.

According to Azov, civilians have been evacuated from the plant over the past three days, but it is unknown whether all of them have been evacuated.

"We can't say for sure whether everyone was evacuated, because no international organization or government structure or politicians have come here, to the territory of Azovstal, there are no special equipment to dismantle the debris," Palamar said.

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment reminded that two days ago, during the so-called "silence regime", three servicemen were killed and six others were injured.

"This is the price of evacuating civilians from the plant," he said.