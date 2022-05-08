9 028 57
Hungary continues to block sanctions against Russia, - Jozwiak
Hungary has once again blocked the introduction of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia.
This was announced on Twitter by Radio Svoboda correspondent Ricard Jozwiak, Censor.NET reports.
"The meeting of EU ambassadors has ended. There are no agreements on sanctions against Russia yet. They will meet again tomorrow and possibly on Tuesday. Hungarian stubbornness," the statement said.
