United States has imposed new sanctions on Russian media and banks

Today, May 8, the United States imposed new sanctions against Russia. Russian media and banks were restricted. Export controls are also being introduced.

Russian channels Channel One, Russia-1 and NTV have come under US sanctions. The ban concerns the supply of equipment and the ability of American companies to advertise on it.

As noted in the White House, these TV channels are the "mouthpiece of the Kremlin", which broadcast the war in Ukraine in a form favorable to Moscow. A spokesman for the US presidential administration said that the new sanctions package prohibits the supply of broadcasting technology, video cameras, microphones and other equipment.

The United States has imposed sanctions on a number of Russian bank executives, including Sberbank and Gazprombank. The Moscow Industrial Bank and ten of its subsidiaries were also restricted.

At the same time, the release of the Ministry of Finance states that the sanctions against Gazprombank are not about freezing its assets and banning any operations with it.

According to the White House, sanctions against Gazprombank executives are a signal that the Russian bank is not a "quiet haven."

