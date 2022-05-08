There should be no peace dictated by Russia - Scholz

Russia has started a new war in Europe 77 years after the end of World War II, but it will not win this war.

"We cannot celebrate the end of World War II in Europe without facing the fact: Europe is at war again. Russia started this war," he emphasized.

Scholz recalled that Russians and Ukrainians once fought together, making large sacrifices to defeat murderous German National Socialism. And Germany was guilty before both peoples - Russian and Ukrainian. And for decades it sought reconciliation with both of them.

"Now, however, Russian President Putin wants to conquer Ukraine by destroying its culture and identity. Putin even equates his barbaric war of conquest with the fight against National Socialism. This is historically falsified and notorious," the chancellor stressed, adding that it is the duty to clearly oppose it.

Germany learned a key lesson from its disastrous history between 1933 and 1945: "Never again! Never more war. Never more genocide. Never more tyranny."

"And yet the war in Europe repeated itself," Scholz stated. In the current situation, he noted, this only means: We defend justice and freedom on the side of the attackers, we support Ukraine in the fight against the aggressor.

He concluded his address by saying that "there must not be a peace dictated by Russia; Ukrainians will not accept it - and neither will we." The politician expressed deep confidence that Putin will not win the war and that Ukraine will survive.

