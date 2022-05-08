It is impossible to deblock Mariupol by military means now, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that it is impossible to unblock Mariupol militarily, and that Russia will only return the military in the case of captivity during an exchange.

He said this during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"It is impossible to unblock the city of Mariupol militarily. It is impossible today," Zelensky said.

The Head of State said that Ukraine does not currently have such heavy weaponry that would allow it to de-block Mariupol militarily.

"These are not opinions, these are the conclusions of our army leadership," he emphasized.

At the same time, the President reminded that it was possible to evacuate all civilians from Azovstal, stressing that the Russian military, the Russian army leadership and the aggressor country's political leadership "do not want to release our military."

"Russia only exchanges the military if they are captives - for captives. That's the situation. This is the answer that we have from the Russian Federation. There are no other answers," Zelensky said.

