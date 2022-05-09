Ukraine's accession to EU may take "decades", - Macron

Ukraine's accession to the European Union may take several decades. Therefore, it is necessary to create a "European political community" that could accept our country into its ranks.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We know that the process of joining the EU can take many years or even decades. Let's be honest, the European Union cannot be the only means of structuring the European continent in the short term," he said.

Macron noted that despite everything, Ukraine is already a member of the European family.

Read more: Zelensky called for immediate EU candidate status: "Quick step is needed. I know we are ready, and you know it."