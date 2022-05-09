Von der Leyen concluded her speech in European Parliament on future of Europe with words "Glory to Ukraine!"

The citizens of Ukraine are now defending their own future in the fight against Russian aggression, but they are also fighting for a common European dream and have already written their own page in the development and future of European democracy.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a speech at the final session of the Conference on the Future of Europe in Strasbourg, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

This morning I had a video conference with President Zelensky. He wanted to give me a virtual answer to the European Commission's questionnaire provided during the accession process, after the application (for EU membership - ed.). It is more than 5 thousand pages. a special message to our Ukrainian friends and their families. The future of Europe is also your future. The future of our democracy is also the future of your democracy, "said the President of the European Commission.

She reminded that 77 years ago, after the end of the war, something different and new appeared in Europe. First it was the Community, today it is the European Union. "That was the day when the future began, which we have been writing ever since, creating the architecture and the building of Europe itself. The next page of this story, dear Ukrainian friends, is now written by you and all of us together," von der Leyen said.

Europe is a dream come true after the tragedy, and that dream requires constant self-care.

Read more: Zelensky called for immediate EU candidate status: "Quick step is needed. I know we are ready, and you know it."

"Today, this dream shines brightest not only here, in this historic place (European Parliament - ed.). It shines brightest in the hearts and minds of people in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and Mariupol. It shines brightly in the courage of young people and families. She is in our grief for the victims of the causeless and insane atrocities in Bucha, Irpen and in every Ukrainian village or town affected by the war. These people, my dear Europeans, young and old, intend to fight and die for their own future, and for this dream of yours, which has always been and must always exist", said the President of the European Commission.

Von der Leyen ended her speech with the slogan: "Glory to Ukraine! Long live Europe!"