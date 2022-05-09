Decisions on oil embargo can be made within 24 hours, - Stefanishyna

Kyiv expects that in less than 24 hours the European Union will decide on an embargo on Russian oil.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"30 days ago, a possible embargo on oil products from the European Union seemed unlikely. Today, we expect that this decision will be made in less than 24 hours," she explained.

Stefanishina noted that sanctions are a strategic element of ending the war, which do not have an immediate effect, but instead squeeze Russia from different directions, isolating it from markets and resources that can finance the war.

