Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 26,000 men, 199 aircraft, 158 helicopters, 1,170 tanks and 2,808 armored vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS
Russian troops that have invaded Ukraine continue to suffer casualties. As of the morning of May 10, enemy personnel losses amounted to about 26,000.
This is stated by General Staff of AFU, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.
Total enemy combat losses from 24.02 to 09.05 are approximate:
personnel - about 26,000 (+350) liquidated,
tanks - 1170 (+25) units,
armored combat vehicles - 2 808 (+44) units
artillery systems - 519 (+6) units,
РСЗВ - 185 (+0) од,
MRLs - 185 (+0) units,
anti-aircraft warfare - 87 (+0) units,
aircraft - 199 (+0) units,
helicopters - 158 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational-tactical level - 380 (+3),
cruise missiles - 94 (+0),
ships/boats - 12 (+0) units,
vehicles and tankers - 1980 (+10) units,
special equipment - 41 (+0).
The General Staff noted that the greatest losses of the enemy of the past day were in the Avdiivka direction.
