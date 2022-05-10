Hungary supports Ukraine's accession to European Union, - Ambassador Iidarto

When the European Union begins to consider Ukraine's membership, Hungary will be on the side of our state.

Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine Istvan Iidarto said this in an interview with Espreso, Censor.NET reports.

He assured the Ukrainian people of their full support against the background of a full-scale Russian invasion.

"And we hope that this tragedy, this war will end soon. And the Ukrainian people will be reborn with new energy and opportunities. And in the end I want to assure you that when they start considering Ukraine's membership in the European Union, Hungary will support it", Iidarto said.

Earlier, Hungary blocked meetings of NATO-Ukraine commissions. Official Budapest is dissatisfied with Ukraine's language and education policy in Transcarpathia, where many ethnic Hungarians live.