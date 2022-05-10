At "Azovstal" again there are seriously wounded because of attacks, - Kalyna
As a result of the Russian shelling of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, there are serious injuries. For a while, the defenders lost contact with the hospital.
This was announced by the deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, Captain Svyatoslav Palamar, known as Kalyna, in a comment to Ukrayinska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.
"Shelling, aircraft, all night. There are wounded. Aviation is working over the hospital. Many seriously wounded. For some time we have lost contact with the hospital. But now the connection is restored, many wounded, and they need to be evacuated. You can not delay this process, because the wounded need normal care, they need medication. They need normal nutrition and fresh air," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password