In Mariupol another 100 thousand people are waiting for evacuation, - mayor Boychenko

There are 100,000 inhabitants in Mariupol. They must be able to evacuate the city safely. This requires a stable regime of silence, which is now often violated by the Russian occupiers.

The mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko declared it, informs Censor.NET.

"100,000 people are waiting to be given a chance to escape. We must join forces, not give up and continue to evacuate civilians. It is very difficult to organize a mission, but we must do everything possible together with the international community," he said.

Boychenko thanked President Zelensky, the United Nations, the Red Cross and the Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Vereshchuk for their efforts to evacuate Mariupol residents.

