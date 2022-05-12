Negotiations with Russian Federation - only about evacuation from "Azovstal", - Vereshchuk

Further talks between Ukraine and Russia are possible only after agreements are reached on the creation of a humanitarian corridor and the rescue of Azovstal defenders.

The Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said this on the air of the French TV channel LCI, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Uryadovyy portal.

"We must do absolutely everything so that the tragedy of Azovstal does not remain in the textbooks of war history the greatest tragedy of the XXI century. We need a humanitarian corridor to start a dialogue. And if it happens, people who want to escape will get that chance. That is what depends on Russia, and that is what is currently being negotiated. Only then can we talk about any other steps," she said.

Vereshchuk noted that it is extremely difficult to organize humanitarian corridors now, because Russia doesn't want the evacuate, wanting to destroy "everyone and everything."

Read more: "Help us get out of Azovstal," commander of Marine Corps Volyna turned to Elon Musk

"Only you, dear journalists, the world community, the peoples of the civilized world - don't allow it! Your focus is on Azovstal - and it doesn't allow the aggressor to bomb and destroy everyone who is there. And this is our common cause with you - not to allow people who cannot defend themselves to be killed," she added.