Kuleba on possibility of imposing oil embargo on Russia: There is very cautious optimism

Resolving the oil embargo in the European Union is near. At the same time, the EU is working on Russian gas.

This was stated by Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during a press conference at the G7 meeting, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"As long as Russia continues to sell gas and oil to the EU, its pockets will be full enough to continue the war. The absurdity of the situation is that the Ukrainian economy suffers from the Russian economy and the destruction is much more than the Russian economy suffers from sanctions. The sanctions already in place are of great importance in the medium term.

Sanctions against the Russian defense industry are helping us because Russia cannot produce modern weapons and throw them into battle. But Russia is making big money selling oil and gas to Europe. This must stop," Kuleba said.

According to the Minister, the solution to the oil issue is near, and European countries are working hard to resolve the gas issue.

"I am very cautiously optimistic after my visit to Berlin yesterday, because I see a goal to find a solution to the problem of Germany's energy dependence on Russia," Kuleba added.

Read more: G7 countries discuss military support for Ukraine - Burbock