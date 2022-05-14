Russian military interrogates children in Mariupol, - Denisova

Evacuated residents of temporarily occupied Mariupol report that the Russians are interrogating children. Such actions are taken to verify the authenticity of the testimony of their parents.

As Censor.NET reports, the ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova reported about it on Telegram.

"First, the racists interrogate the parents, trying to find out the information they need. And then, in their presence, they interrogate the children," Denisova wrote, noting that they "look for differences in the words of parents and children."

Such "intelligence activities" are carried out in conditions and in a way that puts special moral and psychological pressure not only on parents but also on children.

"Children feel fear and insecurity in front of the armed forces," she added.

Such interrogations of children violate Articles 27 and 31 of the UN Convention for the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, which provide for the right to protection from violence and intimidation and the right to protection from any coercion of a physical or moral nature to obtain information.

"I emphasize that no child may be subjected to cruel, degrading treatment (Article 37 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child).



I appeal to the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations during the Russian military invasion of Ukraine to take into account the facts of violations of the rights of Russian children in Ukraine," Denisova said.

