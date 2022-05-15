Kuleba on Ukraine's membership in EU: This is inevitable

Ukraine's European integration process is inevitable, and sooner or later the country will join the EU, so Germany's political elites are now faced with a choice: to lead this process and enter the history of Europe, or stay away.

This was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during an online address, Censor.NET informs.

Speaking about the results of his trip to Berlin, Kuleba noted that he had a "very rational discussion" with representatives of Germany on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"I told them a very simple thing. It will happen anyway. It is inevitable. Definitely, Ukraine will get candidate status sooner or later, and we want it to happen sooner but in time, in June at the EU summit. Therefore, the choice before German elites is very simple: either lead this process and write your names in the history of Europe, or it will still happen, but without your (Germany's - Ed.) participation," said the Minister.

At the same time, he noted that "there is still room for work" on this issue.

Read more: Ukraine is grateful to Germany for supporting the oil embargo, - Kuleba

"I urge each of you who have contacts, friends in Germany, to mobilize maximum support so that at the end of June at the summit of the European Union Ukraine will receive this status (candidate for EU membership. - Ed.)", the diplomat concluded.