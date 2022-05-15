Putin doesn't agree to evacuate Ukrainian defenders from Azovstal, - Maliar

Ukraine is doing everything to release defenders from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar during a TV marathon, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Those suggestions that are very often heard in society, 'and let's do this, and let's do that,' in fact, all of this has already been done. It's just that Putin does not give his agreement so that we can release our Azovstal defenders).

If a military operation and de-blockade could be carried out there right now, believe me, the AFU would definitely do it. Various plans are being considered and developed at the moment. But these are military plans, and we cannot announce them. Believe me, today almost all the world leaders are involved in talking to Putin. Our state is in contact with them. All possible international organizations are involved to talk to Putin", she explained.

According to Maliar, Putin considers Azovstal a certain "symbol" for himself and is not ready to release our defenders at this time.

