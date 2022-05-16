Missile flying in direction of Odesa destroyed
The Russian fighter launched an "X" cruise missile to Odesa.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Command "Pivden".
"At noon on May 16, soldiers of the South Air Command discovered and destroyed an X-type cruise missile fired by a fighter of the Russian occupiers in the direction of the city of Odesa," the statement said.
