Fourth mass grave in Mariupol was discovered - mass media

The satellite detected the fourth mass grave near the Central cemetery in Mariupol.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to "Radio Svoboda ", this is stated by "Schemes".

With the help of Maxar satellite images provided by TVIS, journalists found the site of a mass grave consisting of two trenches. One of them reaches more than 30 meters in length.

Mass burials appeared at the beginning of March. The pictures from March 9 already show that two trenches, where people were buried en masse, were buried.

"On March 10, the journalist of the Azerbaijani publication APA TV Ilage Veliyeva posted on her Facebook page a video of the mass burial of the dead people of Mariupol, but she did not specify the exact location of the burial. Analyzing the video, Skhemi was able to confirm that it was about the historic necropolis in the center of Mariupol," the publication notes.

This is confirmed by the video footage itself. They show on one side the dome of St. Nicholas Cathedral, a high pipe belonging to the building in Levitan Alley, as well as the buildings behind the park.

On the other hand, you can see the buildings of PJSC "Electropobutprilad" and the unfinished 24-storey residential complex "Pioneer".

See more: There are so many dead civilians in Mariupol that they bury them in trenches - Kazansky. PHOTO