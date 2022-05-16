There are so many dead civilians in Mariupol that they bury them in trenches - Kazansky. PHOTO

The cemetery near Mariupol has many recent graves.

This was stated in Facebook by journalist Denys Kazansky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Fresh graves in the cemetery near Mariupol. There are so many dead civilians that they are buried in trenches. This is what 'aid to the people of Donbass' from Putin looks like," Kazansky commented.

