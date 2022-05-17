Currently, about 800 schools are under occupation, - Shkarlet

Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet states that today there are about 800 schools in the uncontrolled territory of Ukraine.

He noted this today on the air of the national telethon, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"We have about 800 schools under occupation in the temporarily occupied territory," Shkarlet said.

In addition, according to the Minister, currently, more than 280 schools, mostly located in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, have already completed their studies.

Also, about 280 schools in Ukraine are unable to continue their education due to the security situation.

"But, regardless of whether they can continue the educational process at this stage or not, educational documents will be issued to all graduates without exception," said Shkarlet.

