Occupiers plan to give Mariupol "under patronage" of Kadyrov to intimidate and suppress resistance, - Andryushchenko. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers plan to allow future "bosses" of Mariupol to loot.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"It is becoming a little clear what the occupiers plan to do with Mariupol and who will be the conditional" curator of the restoration. "Our sources in Ivashchenko's entourage reported on" patronage "from Chechnya. Due to the fact that Mariupol turned out to be too unfriendly and nationalistic. Therefore, in order to intimidate and suppress the resistance, it is planned to give the city to the Kadyrovites. With the port and the right of looting," he said.

According to Andryushchenko, a "working meeting" was held in Mariupol on May 17 with the participation of the occupation administration, State Duma of Russian Federation deputy Dmitry Sablin, who has been in charge of the Mariupol occupation since 2014, Adam Delimkhanov and Ahmed Dolgaev, who are essentially part of Chechnya's political power.

"The Kadyrovites behaved like hosts, and the meeting schedule itself was more like an assessment and inventory of what was left," the mayor's adviser added.