Buses with defenders of Mariupol arrived in occupied Olenivka, - Reuters

Buses with Ukrainian servicemen from Azovstal arrived in occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Reuters.

"Seven buses with Ukrainian servicemen arrived at a former penal colony in Russian-controlled Olenivka, not far from occupied Donetsk," the newspaper wrote.

