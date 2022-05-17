Buses with defenders of Mariupol arrived in occupied Olenivka, - Reuters
Buses with Ukrainian servicemen from Azovstal arrived in occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Region.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Reuters.
"Seven buses with Ukrainian servicemen arrived at a former penal colony in Russian-controlled Olenivka, not far from occupied Donetsk," the newspaper wrote.
