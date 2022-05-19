Red Cross registers Ukrainian military who left "Azovstal"

The ICRC has begun registering Ukrainian defenders, including the wounded, who are being evacuated from the Azovstal plant.

As Censor.NET reports, the Operational Armed Forces reports about it on Telegram.

It is noted that on Tuesday, May 17, the ICRC began registering Ukrainian defenders, including the wounded, at the request of the parties leaving the Azovstal plant. This work continued on Wednesday and then on Thursday.

It is also reported that "the ICRC does not transport prisoners of war to their places of further detention."

"During the registration process, each Ukrainian defender fills out a questionnaire, indicating his personal data, such as name and date of birth, as well as the next of kin," the statement said.

This information enables the Red Cross to monitor the fate of detainees and help them stay in touch with their families.

