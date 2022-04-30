ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5525 visitors online
News Photo War
57 641 92

Mother of Ukrainian serviceman captured by Russians in Mariupol was sent photo of dead son. PHOTOS

On the morning of April 30, the mother of a Ukrainian military prisoner with the pseudonym Dan in Mariupol received a photo of her dead son. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with mental illness!

The mother of the military told about it in the comment to "Ukrainian truth", Censor.NET transfers.

The mother said that Dan was surrounded by Russians on April 19-20 and appeared in the video of Russian propagandists.

Read more: Aggressor is preparing for even greater intensification of hostilities in eastern Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense

On the morning of April 30, she was sent a photo in which she recognized her son.

Mother of Ukrainian serviceman captured by Russians in Mariupol was sent photo of dead son 01

Dan is pictured second from the left.

Mother of Ukrainian serviceman captured by Russians in Mariupol was sent photo of dead son 02

The killing of prisoners is a violation of the Geneva Convention and a war crime.

Author: 

Russian Army (9845) POWs (479) Mariupol (1147) servicemen (1320) war crimes (840)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 