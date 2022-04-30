Mother of Ukrainian serviceman captured by Russians in Mariupol was sent photo of dead son. PHOTOS

On the morning of April 30, the mother of a Ukrainian military prisoner with the pseudonym Dan in Mariupol received a photo of her dead son. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with mental illness!

The mother of the military told about it in the comment to "Ukrainian truth", Censor.NET transfers.

The mother said that Dan was surrounded by Russians on April 19-20 and appeared in the video of Russian propagandists.

On the morning of April 30, she was sent a photo in which she recognized her son.

Dan is pictured second from the left.







The killing of prisoners is a violation of the Geneva Convention and a war crime.